AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $3 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 105.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,515 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $147.40 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $157.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $165.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings cut TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $167.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

More TJX Companies News

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TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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