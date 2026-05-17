AlphaCore Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,549 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total value of $4,982,055.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,471,789.82. This represents a 37.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. The trade was a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,287 shares of company stock valued at $93,259,774. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $1,043.00 target price on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $923.14.

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Caterpillar Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $888.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $409.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.24 and a twelve month high of $931.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $775.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $680.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The firm's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's payout ratio is 30.06%.

More Caterpillar News

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Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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