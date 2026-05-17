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AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases 10,064 Shares of Nucor Corporation $NUE

Written by MarketBeat
May 17, 2026
Nucor logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its Nucor stake by 427.3% in the fourth quarter, buying 10,064 additional shares to bring its total holdings to 12,419 shares valued at about $2.03 million.
  • Analysts have turned more bullish on Nucor, with multiple firms raising price targets and Argus lifting its target to $262 while reiterating a Buy rating. The stock now carries an average Moderate Buy rating and an average target price of $245.45.
  • Nucor reported strong quarterly results, posting $3.23 EPS on revenue of $9.50 billion, both above estimates, and said it expects higher earnings in Q2. The company also recently paid a quarterly dividend and has a $4 billion share buyback program in place.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Nucor.

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) by 427.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,419 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC's holdings in Nucor were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 281.7% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Nucor

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nucor from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nucor from $213.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Nucor from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price target on Nucor from $200.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nucor from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $245.45.

Get Our Latest Report on Nucor

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 12,888 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $2,912,688.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 89,724 shares in the company, valued at $20,277,624. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 33,068 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total value of $7,462,455.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 243,339 shares in the company, valued at $54,914,312.13. This represents a 11.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,318 shares of company stock valued at $15,672,093. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $226.78 on Friday. Nucor Corporation has a 52-week low of $106.21 and a 52-week high of $235.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $190.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.91. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.41. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 6.82%.The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Nucor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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