AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases 14,243 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,149 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 14,243 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. HSBC raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.10.

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NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NEE opened at $93.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business's fifty day moving average price is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.81. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about NextEra Energy

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Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,165. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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