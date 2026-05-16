AlphaCore Capital LLC Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 244.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,825 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 18,335 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $219.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.49 and a 200 day moving average of $275.05. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $212.34 and a 52 week high of $324.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of International Business Machines from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.41.

Read Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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