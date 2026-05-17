AlphaCore Capital LLC Raises Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 293.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 17,442 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 450,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $107,884,000 after buying an additional 19,486 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 465,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $94,584,000 after acquiring an additional 33,813 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 82,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $18,583,000 after acquiring an additional 21,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longbow Finance SA grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 31,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $185.22 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $261.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $201.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.07.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 2,329 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total transaction of $517,923.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 65,677 shares in the company, valued at $14,605,251.26. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,134 shares of company stock worth $32,163,349. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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