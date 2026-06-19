Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires New Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,270 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 134,642 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 158,588 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 68,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 60.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 32,032 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jain Global LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 189.6% in the third quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 443,538 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,288,000 after buying an additional 290,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 7.3%

MRVL opened at $310.58 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $197.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $271.70 billion, a PE ratio of 106.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.Marvell Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. Scotiabank began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Zacks Research raised Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.71.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 133,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,757,828.80. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $4,020,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,652,415.11. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,291 shares of company stock worth $32,627,131. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

See Also

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