Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 26,870 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.'s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $32,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 186 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.48.

Read Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $185.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.02 and a fifty-two week high of $261.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. T-Mobile US's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T-Mobile US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T-Mobile US wasn't on the list.

While T-Mobile US currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here