Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,877,192 shares of the pipeline company's stock after acquiring an additional 99,956 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $51,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 5,524 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,154,085 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $86,706,000 after acquiring an additional 169,253 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $881,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,402 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 70,668 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $31.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.74. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.2975 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kinder Morgan from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $196,263.78. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 170,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423,004.42. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $52,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,809.45. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 23,148 shares of company stock worth $752,089 over the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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