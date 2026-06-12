Alps Advisors Inc. Has $408.21 Million Stake in USA Compression Partners, LP $USAC

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,748,200 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 642,462 shares during the period. USA Compression Partners comprises approximately 2.4% of Alps Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 14.47% of USA Compression Partners worth $408,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,599,073 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $105,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,344,670 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $76,927,000 after purchasing an additional 302,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 562,735 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 131.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 412,900 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 234,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 6.5% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 402,578 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,666 shares during the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47. USA Compression Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.21.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 807.33% and a net margin of 11.91%.The business had revenue of $331.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners, LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. USA Compression Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on USAC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on USA Compression Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Texas Capital upgraded USA Compression Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on USA Compression Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut USA Compression Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on USA Compression Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on USA Compression Partners

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners NYSE: USAC is a Houston-based master limited partnership specializing in natural gas compression services for oil and gas producers. The company offers a full suite of midstream compression solutions designed to enhance production flow and optimize field operations. Its core activities include the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, operation and maintenance of natural gas compression equipment onshore across key U.S. basins.

USA Compression's product and service offerings encompass new equipment deployment, aftermarket parts and component sales, field service support, and instrumentation and control systems.

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