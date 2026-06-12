Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 23,412 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,955 shares of the pipeline company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,412 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $28,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 24,611 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 431 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 47,466 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.83. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $80.07. The company has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 23.39%.The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business's revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Williams Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John Dean Porter sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $3,768,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 196,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,254.79. This trade represents a 20.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $917,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 98,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,511,789.12. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,835. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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