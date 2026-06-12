Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 5,815.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,472,224 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,447,336 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Kenvue worth $25,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in Kenvue by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,411,380 shares of the company's stock worth $22,914,000 after acquiring an additional 644,930 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kenvue by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,886 shares of the company's stock worth $22,266,000 after acquiring an additional 389,704 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kenvue by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 410,874 shares of the company's stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 84,219 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Kenvue by 3,889.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,075,723 shares of the company's stock worth $53,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,635 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $679,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.54.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KVUE. Zacks Research raised shares of Kenvue from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus upgraded Kenvue to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Kenvue from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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