Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 52,480 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $28,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,947,272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,495,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,321,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,638,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,837,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,046 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 280.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,465,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $345,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 530.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,453,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $245,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

More Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group’s FY2026 earnings estimate for Bristol Myers Squibb stayed in line with Wall Street expectations, reinforcing the view that current earnings are stable and the stock remains attractively valued.

Erste Group’s FY2026 earnings estimate for Bristol Myers Squibb stayed in line with Wall Street expectations, reinforcing the view that current earnings are stable and the stock remains attractively valued. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Bristol Myers Squibb as a top-ranked value stock, which may attract income- and value-focused investors looking for defensive healthcare exposure.

Zacks highlighted Bristol Myers Squibb as a top-ranked value stock, which may attract income- and value-focused investors looking for defensive healthcare exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst revisions were mixed overall, with a small downward tweak to FY2027 EPS but a slightly higher FY2026 forecast, suggesting limited near-term estimate pressure.

Analyst revisions were mixed overall, with a small downward tweak to FY2027 EPS but a slightly higher FY2026 forecast, suggesting limited near-term estimate pressure. Negative Sentiment: Takeda reported that its AI-designed psoriasis drug, zasocitinib, outperformed BMY’s approved psoriasis treatment Sotyktu in a head-to-head study, raising competitive concerns for one of Bristol Myers Squibb’s growth products. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bristol Myers Squibb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bristol Myers Squibb wasn't on the list.

While Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here