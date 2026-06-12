Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 57,526 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,042,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 57,526 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $25,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Pfizer by 12.4% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 58,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 31.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,635,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $63,889,000 after buying an additional 631,523 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 45.3% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 31,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.82.

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Pfizer Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE PFE opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is 131.30%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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