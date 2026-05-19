Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 15,664 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 15,664 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.6% of Alta Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $23,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 98 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 677.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 171 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,661,101.15. This trade represents a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $376.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $375.33.

Read Our Latest Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of SHW stock opened at $302.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $300.05 and a one year high of $379.65. The company's fifty day moving average price is $322.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. Sherwin-Williams's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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