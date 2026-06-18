Alta Park Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,150 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $19,418,000. ASML comprises approximately 2.3% of Alta Park Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,798,268,000 after acquiring an additional 132,353 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,791,982,000 after acquiring an additional 577,448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,079,948,000 after acquiring an additional 305,435 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,805,733,000 after acquiring an additional 142,763 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ASML by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,652,618,000 after buying an additional 1,022,532 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Up 3.5%

ASML stock opened at $1,867.83 on Thursday. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $683.48 and a twelve month high of $1,938.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $734.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,572.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,389.44.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ASML. Morningstar lowered shares of ASML to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,589.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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