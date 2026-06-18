Alta Park Capital LP Grows Stock Position in SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Alta Park Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,498,825 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 82,676 shares during the quarter. SentinelOne comprises approximately 2.7% of Alta Park Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alta Park Capital LP owned about 0.44% of SentinelOne worth $22,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of S. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 102.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SentinelOne by 700.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in SentinelOne by 121.2% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,825 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company's stock.

SentinelOne Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of S stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $277.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 30.39%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. SentinelOne has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 16,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $215,123.22. Following the sale, the insider owned 587,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,879,823.28. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 11,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $186,908.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 445,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,681. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 611,110 shares of company stock worth $9,006,475 in the last ninety days. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on S shares. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research set a $20.00 price objective on SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.67.

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About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Free Report).

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