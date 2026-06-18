Alta Park Capital LP Increases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Alta Park Capital LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,139 shares of the network technology company's stock after buying an additional 38,139 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 3.2% of Alta Park Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alta Park Capital LP's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $26,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 66.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11,100.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 536 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $150,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,120. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total transaction of $313,588.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 81,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,272,790.88. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 101,044 shares of company stock worth $26,022,722 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANW. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $114.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.59.

Read Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $282.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $229.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.57 and a fifty-two week high of $302.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.30.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Palo Alto Networks's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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