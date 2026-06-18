Altimeter Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 260,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,655,000. Bloom Energy accounts for 0.3% of Altimeter Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Altimeter Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Bloom Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BE. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $402,494,000. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $347,560,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% in the third quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company's stock worth $289,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $239,683,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 390.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,154,197 shares of the company's stock worth $274,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,426 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE stock opened at $285.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,700.68 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.55. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $322.83.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks called Bloom Energy a “Bull of the Day,” citing strong demand for its solid oxide fuel cells as a fast-deployable power solution for AI datacenter buildout. Bull of the Day: Bloom Energy (BE)

Zacks called Bloom Energy a “Bull of the Day,” citing strong demand for its solid oxide fuel cells as a fast-deployable power solution for AI datacenter buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Bernstein initiated coverage with a “Market Perform” rating and a $276 target, suggesting the stock may be fairly valued after its recent run-up. Has BE Stock Peaked Yet? Here’s What Wall Street And Retail Think

Bernstein initiated coverage with a “Market Perform” rating and a $276 target, suggesting the stock may be fairly valued after its recent run-up. Negative Sentiment: Four Bloom Energy insiders, including Shawn Marie Soderberg, Satish Chitoori, Maciej Kurzymski and Aman Joshi, sold shares near $289, which can create short-term pressure despite the sales being tied to tax withholding. SEC filing for Shawn Marie Soderberg sale

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total transaction of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at $28,971,567.04. This represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $4,084,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 212,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,371,303.95. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 230,274 shares of company stock worth $58,696,472 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $220.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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