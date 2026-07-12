Altium Capital Management LLC Buys 49,821 Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. $IIF

Altium Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF - Free Report) by 170.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,031 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 49,821 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund comprises approximately 3.9% of Altium Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Altium Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Trading Up 0.9%

IIF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.98. 44,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,474. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $27.99.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund NYSE: IIF is a closed-end investment company sponsored by Morgan Stanley Investment Management and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Incepted in December 1994, the fund provides U.S. investors with a dedicated vehicle for exposure to the securities of Indian companies. As a closed-end fund, it issues a fixed number of shares that trade on the NYSE, offering liquidity and the potential for share price discovery in addition to underlying net asset value.

The fund’s primary objective is long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity securities of Indian issuers.

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