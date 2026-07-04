Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,560 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 75,164 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Altria Group were worth $31,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company's stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 23,006 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 35,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $418,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 73,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,700.25. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $145,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,401.12. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Altria Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Altria Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Altria Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MO

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $72.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.27. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $74.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.34% and a negative return on equity of 298.69%. Altria Group's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Altria Group's payout ratio is currently 88.70%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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