Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,785 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,422 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 668,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,531,000 after purchasing an additional 44,267 shares during the last quarter. Rayburn West Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,336,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 59.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 38,926 shares of the company's stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 14,490 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 75,573 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 50,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Altria Group from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altria Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $145,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,821,401.12. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $418,327.50. Following the sale, the director owned 73,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,700.25. The trade was a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Altria Group

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Altria Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $72.96 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $75.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 298.69% and a net margin of 34.34%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 88.70%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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