Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires 12,933 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,933 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd's holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,836,521 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,211,377,000 after buying an additional 187,763 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,759,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $820,589,000 after acquiring an additional 95,878 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,901,171 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $750,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,620 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 178.8% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,740,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $539,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,288,379 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $533,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $83.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays set a $114.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.89.

Read Our Latest Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $90.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $97.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 9.94%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Interactive Brokers Group's payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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