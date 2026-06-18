Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires 20,121 Shares of Nayax Ltd. $NYAX

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX - Free Report) by 140.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,489 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.10% of Nayax worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 839,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,399,000 after buying an additional 26,146 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Nayax by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 198,714 shares of the company's stock worth $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 72,354 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nayax in the 4th quarter worth about $1,072,000. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in Nayax in the 4th quarter worth about $11,623,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nayax by 12,665.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,443 shares of the company's stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 56,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NYAX. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nayax from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Nayax from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Nayax from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nayax from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nayax from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $77.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on NYAX

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Oren Tepper sold 1,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $77,122.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,421,627.52. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Sagit Manor sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $33,281.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,184,050.98. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,901 shares of company stock worth $3,496,580.

Nayax Price Performance

NASDAQ NYAX opened at $63.26 on Thursday. Nayax Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $76.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.42.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Nayax had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $105.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Nayax Profile

Nayax Ltd. is a global fintech company specializing in cashless payment solutions, telematics and management services for unattended retail environments. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Israel, Nayax develops hardware and software platforms that enable vending machines, kiosks, laundromats, e-commerce and self-checkout points to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless NFC transactions.

The company’s product portfolio comprises proprietary point-of-sale terminals—such as the VPOS and Carbon series—as well as a cloud-based management suite known as the Monyx platform.

Further Reading

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