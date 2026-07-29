Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires 29,088 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,588 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,088 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Robinhood Markets worth $36,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 968 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company's stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $836,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 481,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,283,217.28. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $5,082,270.36. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and sold 631,263 shares valued at $66,793,857. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $122.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $92.76 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $97.27 and its 200 day moving average is $88.02. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $153.86. The company has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Robinhood Markets's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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