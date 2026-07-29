Altshuler Shaham Ltd Boosts Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,324,210 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 3.1% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd's holdings in Oracle were worth $194,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Oracle from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Oracle from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.03.

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Oracle Stock Up 0.1%

ORCL stock opened at $119.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $114.50 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The stock's 50 day moving average is $167.75 and its 200-day moving average is $165.67.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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