Altshuler Shaham Ltd Decreases Stake in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,306,078 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 612,022 shares during the period. Entegris accounts for approximately 1.6% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 0.86% of Entegris worth $110,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,017,716 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,480,998,000 after purchasing an additional 443,518 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,457,925 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $689,560,000 after purchasing an additional 412,121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $644,841,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Entegris by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,152,176 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $434,071,000 after purchasing an additional 61,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,765,035 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $348,115,000 after acquiring an additional 709,121 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENTG. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENTG

Entegris Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $157.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.97 and a 12-month high of $168.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.72 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Entegris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,886,975.88. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $2,642,586.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 69,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,171,007.92. This represents a 22.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,867 shares of company stock worth $15,215,629. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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