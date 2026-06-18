Altshuler Shaham Ltd Grows Stock Position in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 9,369.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,010,676 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,989,442 shares during the quarter. CoreWeave comprises 2.1% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.52% of CoreWeave worth $143,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in CoreWeave by 10,700.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 216 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in CoreWeave by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Get CoreWeave alerts: Sign Up

CoreWeave Trading Down 1.6%

CRWV opened at $115.21 on Thursday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $187.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.38.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.CoreWeave's revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreWeave News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 52,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $5,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chen Goldberg sold 5,541 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $594,493.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,369,592.72. The trade was a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,628,694 shares of company stock worth $3,125,766,052.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CoreWeave from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CoreWeave from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.52.

Get Our Latest Report on CoreWeave

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CoreWeave, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CoreWeave wasn't on the list.

While CoreWeave currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here