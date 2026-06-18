Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $138.95 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021,762 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 281,743 shares during the period. Datadog comprises about 2.0% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.29% of Datadog worth $138,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 126.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 1,461.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. New Street Research set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $238.34.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total value of $14,612,847.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 531,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,011,846.55. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 120,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,883.30. This represents a 75.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,359,860 shares of company stock worth $279,385,577 in the last three months. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Datadog Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $226.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $184.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.81. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $278.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a PE ratio of 596.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Datadog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Datadog wasn't on the list.

While Datadog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here