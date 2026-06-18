Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 407.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,172 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Juno Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $877,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,144 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $14,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 116,589 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $55,630,000 after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares during the period. Ticino Wealth bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $955.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $865.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $735.73. The stock has a market cap of $439.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.96 and a 1 year high of $975.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. This trade represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Caterpillar to $1,165 from $1,125 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s upside. MarketScreener

JPMorgan raised its price target on Caterpillar to $1,165 from $1,125 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighted Caterpillar as a blue-chip stock to own, helped by bullish market momentum as the Dow reached a new milestone. Zacks

Articles highlighted Caterpillar as a blue-chip stock to own, helped by bullish market momentum as the Dow reached a new milestone. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar recently increased its dividend, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation and making the stock more attractive to income investors. Yahoo Finance

Caterpillar recently increased its dividend, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation and making the stock more attractive to income investors. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also pointed to Caterpillar’s improving growth story, including a large AI-related backlog and rising demand in its power generation business, which supports a stronger long-term outlook. Yahoo Finance

Coverage also pointed to Caterpillar’s improving growth story, including a large AI-related backlog and rising demand in its power generation business, which supports a stronger long-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Several market recap pieces noted Caterpillar’s gains were helping lift the Dow to record highs, but these articles were more about broad index performance than a new company-specific catalyst. MSN

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $940.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $935.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

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