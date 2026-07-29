Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,766 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIX. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 40.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 69.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,631 shares of the construction company's stock worth $23,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 6.3%

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,622.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $655.96 and a 12-month high of $2,073.99. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1,829.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1,581.48. The company has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $12.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.45 by $2.08. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 53.55%. Comfort Systems USA's revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is currently 8.85%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, CFO William George III sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,948.17, for a total transaction of $7,792,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,855,938.68. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,779.78, for a total value of $889,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,340. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,278 shares of company stock worth $57,147,119. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $2,004.00 to $2,110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,910.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $2,125.00 to $2,225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $2,057.86.

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About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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