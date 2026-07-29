Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $67.25 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,784 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 92,012 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 0.45% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $67,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,937,229 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,472,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $731,276,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,654,602 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $492,588,000 after buying an additional 157,327 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,001,247 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $442,733,000 after buying an additional 170,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,820,339 shares of the technology company's stock worth $337,782,000 after buying an additional 932,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $140.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $151.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $137.64 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $112.23 and a 12 month high of $220.53. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business's 50 day moving average is $131.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.17.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $668.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $672.55 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. Check Point Software Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $562,242.24. This trade represents a 86.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company's stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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