Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $73.97 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 126,000 shares during the quarter. Trimble makes up about 1.2% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.49% of Trimble worth $73,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Trimble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in Trimble by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 8,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Trimble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 39,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.08.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.60 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.38%.Trimble's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $97.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Trimble from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Trimble from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRMB

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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