Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $857,000 Stock Holdings in Tilray Brands, Inc. $TLRY

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its stake in Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY - Free Report) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,955 shares of the company's stock after selling 278,101 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Tilray Brands worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray Brands by 15.0% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,971,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,006,000 after buying an additional 3,776,410 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tilray Brands by 281.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,942,319 shares of the company's stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,060 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Tilray Brands during the third quarter worth $5,813,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tilray Brands during the second quarter worth $939,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Tilray Brands during the third quarter worth $1,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company's stock.

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Tilray Brands Trading Down 2.7%

TLRY stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38. Tilray Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $553.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Tilray Brands had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 156.51%.The company had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Brands, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TLRY shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tilray Brands from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Tilray Brands from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Tilray Brands from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tilray Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tilray Brands from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.50.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tilray Brands news, Director David G. Hopkinson sold 33,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $232,878.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray's product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

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