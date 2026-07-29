Altshuler Shaham Ltd Makes New $43.79 Million Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,000 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $43,794,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 79.4% in the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,428,356 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,119,448,000 after acquiring an additional 193,096 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,981 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,942 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Durable demand and improved margins: On its second-quarter earnings call, Intuitive Surgical highlighted continued demand for its da Vinci surgical systems and raised margin guidance. The company’s latest quarter also exceeded analyst expectations for revenue and earnings, supporting confidence in operating execution. ISRG Q2 Earnings Call Signals Durable Demand & U.S. Caution

On its second-quarter earnings call, Intuitive Surgical highlighted continued demand for its da Vinci surgical systems and raised margin guidance. The company’s latest quarter also exceeded analyst expectations for revenue and earnings, supporting confidence in operating execution. Positive Sentiment: Analysts see significant recovery potential: Wall Street’s average price target is substantially above the current trading level, with one analyst reportedly assigning a target of $685. The bullish view reflects expectations for further procedure growth, broader adoption of robotic-assisted surgery and recurring instrument and service revenue. Why Wall Street Thinks Intuitive Surgical Stock Could Soar

Wall Street’s average price target is substantially above the current trading level, with one analyst reportedly assigning a target of $685. The bullish view reflects expectations for further procedure growth, broader adoption of robotic-assisted surgery and recurring instrument and service revenue. Positive Sentiment: Patient-awareness campaign: Intuitive announced a collaboration with Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders to educate patients about surgical options and encourage discussions with physicians. The campaign could increase public awareness of da Vinci procedures, although its financial impact is likely longer term. Intuitive Collaborates with Deion Sanders

Intuitive announced a collaboration with Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders to educate patients about surgical options and encourage discussions with physicians. The campaign could increase public awareness of da Vinci procedures, although its financial impact is likely longer term. Neutral Sentiment: Governance update: The board amended the company’s bylaws and proxy rules. The changes may affect shareholder proposals and corporate governance but do not appear to alter Intuitive Surgical’s operating outlook. Intuitive Surgical Tightens Shareholder Governance and Proxy Rules

The board amended the company’s bylaws and proxy rules. The changes may affect shareholder proposals and corporate governance but do not appear to alter Intuitive Surgical’s operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: U.S. growth and coverage risks: Management cautioned about slower U.S. procedure growth and deferred care. Separately, the loss of enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies could reduce insurance coverage, potentially delaying elective procedures and limiting near-term demand. The ACA Coverage Debate Just Became a $50 Billion Question

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,718,014.65. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,080.80. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 6,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,249 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.4%

ISRG stock opened at $361.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $403.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.95. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $328.57 and a 12 month high of $603.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $750.00 to $685.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $366.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $483.00 price target (down from $577.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $357.44 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $517.21.

Get Our Latest Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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