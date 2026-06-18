Altshuler Shaham Ltd Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 377,648 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $60,790,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Shopify from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Shopify from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays set a $126.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.17.

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Shopify News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shopify shareholders approved all director nominees and reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor at the 2026 annual meeting, while also backing executive compensation and rejecting a proposed AI policy, which supports management’s current AI strategy. Article title

Shopify shareholders approved all director nominees and reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor at the 2026 annual meeting, while also backing executive compensation and rejecting a proposed AI policy, which supports management’s current AI strategy. Positive Sentiment: Shopify’s $5 billion buyback authorization remains a bullish signal for investors because it gives the company flexibility to repurchase shares and support per-share value. Article title

Shopify’s $5 billion buyback authorization remains a bullish signal for investors because it gives the company flexibility to repurchase shares and support per-share value. Positive Sentiment: Bloomreach launched a new Sidekick extension for its Loomi for Shopify app, adding instant search-ranking visibility for merchants and reinforcing Shopify’s expanding AI/app ecosystem. Article title

Bloomreach launched a new Sidekick extension for its Loomi for Shopify app, adding instant search-ranking visibility for merchants and reinforcing Shopify’s expanding AI/app ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Loox launched Reviewers.com, a product-sampling platform built exclusively for Shopify brands, highlighting continued third-party product development around the Shopify merchant base. Article title

Loox launched Reviewers.com, a product-sampling platform built exclusively for Shopify brands, highlighting continued third-party product development around the Shopify merchant base. Neutral Sentiment: Shopify announced the results of its 2026 annual meeting, but the filing itself does not indicate a major new catalyst for the stock beyond the governance outcome. Article title

Shopify announced the results of its 2026 annual meeting, but the filing itself does not indicate a major new catalyst for the stock beyond the governance outcome. Negative Sentiment: Despite supportive strategic news, Shopify has still been trading lower, suggesting investors may be taking profits or focusing on valuation after a strong run. Article title

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $108.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.60. The business's 50-day moving average is $113.56 and its 200-day moving average is $130.44. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.00 and a 1 year high of $182.19.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $998.78. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 10.77%.The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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