Altshuler Shaham Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,043,218 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,246 shares during the quarter. Zoom Communications accounts for about 2.6% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 0.69% of Zoom Communications worth $176,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Zoom Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company's stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,263 shares of the company's stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 34.7% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 579 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company's stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zoom Communications from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Zoom Communications from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zoom Communications from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $109.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoom Communications

Insider Transactions at Zoom Communications

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 12,886 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $1,129,071.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $173,312.36. The trade was a 86.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,489 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $690,325.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,576.44. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,638 shares of company stock valued at $13,900,194. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Communications Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of ZM stock opened at $87.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.90. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.15 and a 12-month high of $114.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 41.99%.The company's revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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