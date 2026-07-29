Altshuler Shaham Ltd Reduces Position in Upstream Bio, Inc. $UPB

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its position in shares of Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB - Free Report) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,061 shares of the company's stock after selling 961,479 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.70% of Upstream Bio worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Upstream Bio alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPB. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstream Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Upstream Bio by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Upstream Bio by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,174 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Upstream Bio Stock Performance

UPB stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. Upstream Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $348.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm's fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96.

Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 million. Upstream Bio had a negative net margin of 4,718.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.82%. Research analysts predict that Upstream Bio, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Upstream Bio from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Upstream Bio from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Upstream Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Upstream Bio from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $33.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Upstream Bio

Upstream Bio Company Profile

Upstream Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation prophylactic vaccines and immuno-oncology therapies. Leveraging a proprietary viral vector platform, the company aims to deliver optimized antigen payloads that stimulate robust and durable immune responses against both infectious diseases and cancer targets. Upstream Bio's approach emphasizes safety, manufacturability and potential for rapid scale-up to address emerging public health challenges.

The company's research and development pipeline includes multiple viral vector-based candidates in early clinical and preclinical stages.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Upstream Bio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Upstream Bio wasn't on the list.

While Upstream Bio currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here