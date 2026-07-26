Alua Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Alua Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,800 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,400 shares during the period. Burlington Stores makes up 5.3% of Alua Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alua Capital Management LP owned about 0.30% of Burlington Stores worth $60,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,604.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 91.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the company's stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,033.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company's stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL stock opened at $349.62 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $240.49 and a one year high of $361.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.08.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. Burlington Stores's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Burlington Stores from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $365.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $367.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $353.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BURL

Insider Activity

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Matthew Pasch sold 3,773 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,833.33. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,160.83. This represents a 36.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,920 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $7,144,807.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 81,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,669,736.01. This represents a 20.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 28,714 shares of company stock worth $9,661,022 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Burlington Stores, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Burlington Stores wasn't on the list.

While Burlington Stores currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here