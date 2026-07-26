Alua Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Valvoline $VVV

Alua Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,465,732 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 641,200 shares during the quarter. Valvoline accounts for 10.3% of Alua Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alua Capital Management LP owned about 2.72% of Valvoline worth $116,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 1,621.3% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Valvoline by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 90.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valvoline news, Director Richard Joseph Freeland acquired 3,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $100,347.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 16,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,545.44. The trade was a 23.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Lynn Slater bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $32,530.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,530. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $450,877 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Valvoline Trading Up 1.5%

Valvoline stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average of $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 0.99. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $495.67 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 66.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Valvoline

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline NYSE: VVV is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company's portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline's products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America's largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

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