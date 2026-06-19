Amanah Holdings Trust Takes $59.34 Million Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Amanah Holdings Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $59,345,000. Sandisk makes up 8.7% of Amanah Holdings Trust's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Amanah Holdings Trust owned approximately 0.17% of Sandisk as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sandisk by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at $92,531,364.66. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,300.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,580.67.

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Sandisk Stock Up 11.5%

Sandisk stock opened at $2,184.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,396.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $804.83. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $2,191.69. The company has a market capitalization of $323.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.94 and a beta of 4.87.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.Sandisk's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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