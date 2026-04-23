Amarillo National Bank Sells 10,248 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Amarillo National Bank decreased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,501 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 10,248 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 0.5% of Amarillo National Bank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank's holdings in Oracle were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2,062.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,227,252 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,595,072,000 after buying an additional 8,800,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $47,518,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,626 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 333.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,473,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,382 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 32.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,636,090 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,809,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,556 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 921.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,311,815 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $450,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle expanded Oracle AI Database@Google Cloud with a Gemini Enterprise agent that enables natural‑language access to Oracle data — a product tie that makes it easier for enterprise customers to operationalize AI on Oracle data and Google Cloud. Read More.

Oracle expanded Oracle AI Database@Google Cloud with a Gemini Enterprise agent that enables natural‑language access to Oracle data — a product tie that makes it easier for enterprise customers to operationalize AI on Oracle data and Google Cloud. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Oracle launched new “agentic” AI tools intended to extend its cloud/AI product moat — a capability set analysts say supports higher cloud engagement and recurring revenue. Read More.

Oracle launched new “agentic” AI tools intended to extend its cloud/AI product moat — a capability set analysts say supports higher cloud engagement and recurring revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Customer and partner momentum: Veritone selected Oracle Cloud as its preferred AI platform, signaling real customer migration into OCI for AI workloads. Customer wins help validate Oracle’s go‑to‑market for AI workloads. Read More.

Customer and partner momentum: Veritone selected Oracle Cloud as its preferred AI platform, signaling real customer migration into OCI for AI workloads. Customer wins help validate Oracle’s go‑to‑market for AI workloads. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Power/infrastructure demand tied to Oracle’s AI cloud push surfaced in partner news (Bloom Energy expansion tied to Oracle data‑centre power), underscoring multi‑year infrastructure needs that support Oracle’s cloud growth. Read More.

Power/infrastructure demand tied to Oracle’s AI cloud push surfaced in partner news (Bloom Energy expansion tied to Oracle data‑centre power), underscoring multi‑year infrastructure needs that support Oracle’s cloud growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative analyst pieces (Nebius vs. Oracle) highlight different entry points into AI cloud — useful framing for investors assessing relative valuation and growth trajectories but not an Oracle‑specific catalyst. Read More.

Comparative analyst pieces (Nebius vs. Oracle) highlight different entry points into AI cloud — useful framing for investors assessing relative valuation and growth trajectories but not an Oracle‑specific catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Pyth Network (an Oracle‑backed price‑feed project) was chosen by Kalshi for commodities settlement — a niche win for Oracle’s broader ecosystem, but unlikely to move ORCL materially on its own. Read More.

Pyth Network (an Oracle‑backed price‑feed project) was chosen by Kalshi for commodities settlement — a niche win for Oracle’s broader ecosystem, but unlikely to move ORCL materially on its own. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) reported FY26 growth and a dividend — positive for that unit’s shareholders but only indirectly relevant to ORCL equity performance. Read More.

Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) reported FY26 growth and a dividend — positive for that unit’s shareholders but only indirectly relevant to ORCL equity performance. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares under a 10b5‑1 plan; continued insider sales across the company are being tracked and can create negative optics for some investors. Read More.

Insider selling: EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares under a 10b5‑1 plan; continued insider sales across the company are being tracked and can create negative optics for some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Layoff and governance concerns: reports about large workforce reductions and algorithmic selection methods have raised employee‑relations and execution risk questions that could weigh on sentiment. Read More.

Layoff and governance concerns: reports about large workforce reductions and algorithmic selection methods have raised employee‑relations and execution risk questions that could weigh on sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Compensation optics: the newly appointed CFO received a large equity award (~$26M), which has drawn scrutiny given recent cuts — a short‑term reputational headwind for sentiment. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered Oracle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Melius Research set a $160.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $187.50 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $153.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.21. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $130.99 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $539.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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