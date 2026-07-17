Amazon Com Inc. Has $39.26 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Amazon Com Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 170,924 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for approximately 1.5% of Amazon Com Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Amazon Com Inc.'s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $39,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,940,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,185,000 after buying an additional 97,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $895,455,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,864,514 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $838,286,000 after buying an additional 1,007,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,798,272 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $577,717,000 after buying an additional 598,920 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $321.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $245.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total transaction of $700,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 226,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,722,527. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $632,272.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,939,531.02. This trade represents a 24.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,981 shares of company stock worth $9,835,542. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL opened at $188.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $329.88. The firm has a market cap of $164.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20. The business's fifty day moving average is $240.15 and its 200-day moving average is $148.79.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.22%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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