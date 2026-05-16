Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Holdings Boosted by Cornerstone Enterprises LLC

Cornerstone Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,777 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.6% of Cornerstone Enterprises LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. AGP Franklin LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 44,454 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,372 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 17,429 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $264.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $1,011,812.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 74,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,462,302.96. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,593 shares of company stock worth $46,081,241. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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