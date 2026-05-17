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Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Lazari Capital Management Inc.'s 4th Largest Position

Written by MarketBeat
May 17, 2026
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Key Points

  • Lazari Capital Management cut its Amazon stake by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, but AMZN still remains its 4th-largest holding and 5.8% of its portfolio.
  • Amazon reported strong quarterly results, posting EPS of $2.78 versus the $1.63 estimate and revenue of $181.52 billion, up 16.6% year over year.
  • Wall Street remains bullish, with several firms raising price targets and the consensus rating staying at Moderate Buy with a target price of $312.52.
  • Interested in Amazon.com? Here are five stocks we like better.

Lazari Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,205 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 5.8% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lazari Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309,697 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $264.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.47 and a 200-day moving average of $230.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,593 shares of company stock valued at $46,081,241. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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