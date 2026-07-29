Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's 5th Largest Position

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,864 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 14,713 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.9% of MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MilWealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Amazon.com by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank upped their price target on Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $313.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $230.86 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $247.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon Web Services received several new business boosts. AI company Recursive Superintelligence announced a $400 million AWS compute agreement, while Ryanair extended its AWS AI partnership. These deals support the view that accelerating cloud and AI demand could help justify Amazon’s large infrastructure investments. Recursive Superintelligence AWS deal

Amazon Web Services received several new business boosts. AI company Recursive Superintelligence announced a $400 million AWS compute agreement, while Ryanair extended its AWS AI partnership. These deals support the view that accelerating cloud and AI demand could help justify Amazon’s large infrastructure investments. Positive Sentiment: Amazon is expanding potential growth markets. Prime Video will carry exclusive NHL playoff games in Canada, and Amazon Leo is seeking approval for as many as 5,105 satellites to provide direct-to-device voice and data services beginning in 2028. The satellite initiative, supported by Amazon’s planned Globalstar acquisition, could broaden its connectivity opportunity but will require substantial investment. Amazon satellite network

Amazon is expanding potential growth markets. Prime Video will carry exclusive NHL playoff games in Canada, and Amazon Leo is seeking approval for as many as 5,105 satellites to provide direct-to-device voice and data services beginning in 2028. The satellite initiative, supported by Amazon’s planned Globalstar acquisition, could broaden its connectivity opportunity but will require substantial investment. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reportedly sees a sizable mark-to-market gain from Amazon’s approximately $13 billion Anthropic stake, offering a potential valuation boost when results are released. Analysts remain broadly bullish; Mizuho lowered its target modestly to $320 while retaining an outperform rating. Amazon’s Anthropic stake

Bank of America reportedly sees a sizable mark-to-market gain from Amazon’s approximately $13 billion Anthropic stake, offering a potential valuation boost when results are released. Analysts remain broadly bullish; Mizuho lowered its target modestly to $320 while retaining an outperform rating. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is reportedly winding down many Nova AI models and reorganizing its AI teams around a new frontier-model effort. Management may be reallocating resources toward a more competitive product, but the change also raises questions about execution and the returns on prior AI spending. Amazon AI strategy overhaul

Amazon is reportedly winding down many Nova AI models and reorganizing its AI teams around a new frontier-model effort. Management may be reallocating resources toward a more competitive product, but the change also raises questions about execution and the returns on prior AI spending. Negative Sentiment: Options markets imply an unusually large move of about 6.9% around earnings. Investors will focus on AWS growth, operating margins, free cash flow, Prime Day effects and whether Amazon raises its already-heavy capital-spending outlook. Short sellers are also increasing positions ahead of the report, reflecting elevated downside risk. Amazon earnings volatility

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $239,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 484,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $116,175,038.79. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,427,876.40. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 140,425 shares of company stock worth $37,715,464 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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