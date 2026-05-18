Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Sava Infond d.o.o.'s 7th Largest Position

Sava Infond d.o.o. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,420 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.9% of Sava Infond d.o.o.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sava Infond d.o.o.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

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Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $1,011,812.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 74,948 shares in the company, valued at $20,462,302.96. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,593 shares of company stock valued at $46,081,241. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.52.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $264.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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