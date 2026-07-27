Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is WJ Financial Advisors LLC's 4th Largest Position

WJ Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,269 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.4% of WJ Financial Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. WJ Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $89,708,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,753,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,868,735,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27,376.7% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,272,397,000 after purchasing an additional 98,090,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. HSBC raised their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.91.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $232.11 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,425 shares of company stock worth $37,715,464. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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