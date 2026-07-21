Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Boosted by Griffith & Werner Inc.

Griffith & Werner Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,793 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.9% of Griffith & Werner Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Griffith & Werner Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wernau Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wernau Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,231 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total transaction of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $31,427,876.40. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 144,274 shares of company stock valued at $38,716,204 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. China Renaissance boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a $315.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.76.

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Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of AMZN opened at $249.99 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The company has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $250.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

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