Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,097,974 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 38,170 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of Keybank National Association OH's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $771,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,065,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $909,868,000. Attestor Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Attestor Capital Ltd now owns 128,560 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $32,031,000 after purchasing an additional 80,260 shares during the period. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,376,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 303,862 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $63,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. DA Davidson set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp set a $345.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $320.73.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 6,172 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,604,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 118,465 shares in the company, valued at $30,800,900. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.34, for a total transaction of $5,126,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,265,766 shares in the company, valued at $580,806,456.44. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,372 shares of company stock worth $18,529,921. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

These are some of the AMZN headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: AWS profit reportedly rose 55%, and Amazon has agreed to buy Decart AI optimization technology intended to make it easier to shift workloads from Nvidia chips to AWS Trainium. These developments may support AWS profitability and Amazon’s custom-chip strategy. Amazon Just Found Another Way to Chip Away at NVIDIA’s AI Dominance

AWS profit reportedly rose 55%, and Amazon has agreed to buy Decart AI optimization technology intended to make it easier to shift workloads from Nvidia chips to AWS Trainium. These developments may support AWS profitability and Amazon’s custom-chip strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is offering about 15 hours of free live sports on Black Friday to attract viewers to Prime Video. That could boost engagement, though the report does not quantify the potential financial impact. Amazon Is Offering 15 Hours of Free Sports on Black Friday

Amazon is offering about 15 hours of free live sports on Black Friday to attract viewers to Prime Video. That could boost engagement, though the report does not quantify the potential financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on whether AWS growth can justify a reported $220 billion capital-spending plan. Heavy investment could weigh on cash flow if returns take time to materialize. Amazon’s AWS Profit Rose 55%. Can It Absorb a $220 Billion Capex Bill?

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.2%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $254.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $287.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $201.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.22 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

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